PM Narendra Modi wishes Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday wished Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday. “Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life,” Modi tweeted.

Kejriwal replied, thanking the Prime Minister. “Thank you so much sir,” he tweeted.

Several leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also wished good health to the seventh CM of the national Capital.

Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri @arvindkejriwal Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

Thank you so much sir. https://t.co/jCYwryIFkR — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 16, 2018

Thank u so much Didi https://t.co/tYeXuTHzz8 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 16, 2018

Thank u Omar ji. https://t.co/SptGywuKP0 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 16, 2018

Kejriwal was born on August 16, 1968. His party won the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections with a majority, obtaining 67 out of 70 assembly seats.

An IIT-Kharagpur graduate, Kejriwal had joined the services as an Indian Revenue Service officer in 1995 but quit his high profile job in 2012 to form the Aam Aadmi Party. The 49-year-old leader served for 49 days in his first stint as the chief minister from December 28, 2013, to January 14, 2014.

Thanks Suresh and to all my dear friends from IIT KGP https://t.co/tMJi38BYs1 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 16, 2018

Kejriwal has been awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Emergent Leadership in 2006. He was also listed as one of the most influential people in the world in times 100 in 2014. He married a 1993-batch IRS officer in 1995.

