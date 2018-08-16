Follow Us:
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
  • PM Narendra Modi wishes Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

PM Narendra Modi wishes Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday

PM Modi tweeted: "Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life." Kejriwal, without taking much time to revert, thanked the Prime Minister.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 16, 2018 9:10:35 am
PM Modi wishes Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was born on August 16, 1968.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday wished Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday. “Birthday greetings to Delhi CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji. May he lead a long and healthy life,” Modi tweeted.

Kejriwal replied, thanking the Prime Minister. “Thank you so much sir,” he tweeted.

Several leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also wished good health to the seventh CM of the national Capital.

Kejriwal was born on August 16, 1968. His party won the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections with a majority, obtaining 67 out of 70 assembly seats.

An IIT-Kharagpur graduate, Kejriwal had joined the services as an Indian Revenue Service officer in 1995 but quit his high profile job in 2012 to form the Aam Aadmi Party. The 49-year-old leader served for 49 days in his first stint as the chief minister from December 28, 2013, to January 14, 2014.

Kejriwal has been awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Emergent Leadership in 2006. He was also listed as one of the most influential people in the world in times 100 in 2014. He married a 1993-batch IRS officer in 1995.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy Reveal The Tough Part About Shooting For Gold
Watch Now
Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy Reveal The Tough Part About Shooting For Gold
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement