PM Modi: Will relook at right age of marriage for women

The welfare of women found a prominent place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech today with the Prime Minister announcing that his government will soon reconsider and determine the right age of marriage for women in India. At the moment the age of marriage for women is 18.

The Prime Minister pointed out that a number of welfare issues for women had been tackled by his government including the decision to provide six months maternity leave to women apart from a regular salary during this period. (Read top quotes from PM Modi’s Independence Day speech)

Touching on his government’s achievement of banning Triple Talakh in the country, Modi said that this has assisted thousands of Muslim women gain freedom from an oppressive system.

“Out of 40 crore jan dhan accounts, 22 crore accounts belong to women. During this trying period of Corona, we ensured that Rs 30,000 crore was transferred to their accounts. Out of the 25 crore Mudra loans given, 75 per cent of the loan seekers as well as recipients are women. In our PM Awas Yojana scheme, most of the recipients of these houses are also women. We are also working relentlessly for the improved health for women in the country,” the PM said Saturday.

To this end, the Prime Minister said, sanitary pads as inexpensive as Re 1 per pad, had been developed and 5 crore women across the country have been given these sanitary pads.

