PM Modi will declare entire country ODF on October 2, says Nitin Patel

On the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth, the Union government has planned a “Swachhata Diwas” event in Ahmedabad where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will declare the entire nation “Open Defecation Free” (ODF) at an event that will be attended by 20,000 sarpanches from across India, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Wednesday.

“This will be the biggest social revolution post-independence,” Patel told mediapersons. The event that has been organised on October 2 on the Sabarmati Riverfront and Sabarmati Ashram.

The deputy chief minister said that 10,000 sarpanches will be coming from across Gujarat for the event while an additional 10,000 will come from various states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana. The Gujarat government will be hosting them for three days, and has arranged for 400 buses to take them to the Sabarmati Riverfront where the event will be held.

Patel said sarpanches from outside the state will start arriving from September 29. These sarpanches have grouped into four zones and will be taken to places connected with Mahatma Gandhi in those zones. Those included in Surat zone will be taken to Dandi Memorial at Navsari, those in Vadodara zone will be taken to Statue of Unity which has been “built in memory of Gandhiji’s colleague Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel”, while those in Mehsana and Ahmedabad zones will taken to Dandi Kutir in Gandhinagar.

When asked why Porbandar — the birthplace of Mahatma — and Rajkot have been left out, Patel said that the event in Ahmedabad is being organised in addition to the celebrations at Porbandar and Rajkot.

He said all 20,000 sarpanches will be given a jute bag containing a half-jacket, cap, pen and a souvenir of the Statue of Unity. When asked how much money will be spent on the event, Patel merely said it was an event organised by the Government of India. He said other ministers from the Union government, judges, academicians and others have also been invited for the event.