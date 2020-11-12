PM Modi, WHO chief speak on Covid strategy

The two leaders also discussed the value of traditional medicine systems, especially in enhancing wellness and immunity among the global population.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a discussion over the phone with World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in which the latter stressed on the need for close collaboration between the WHO and the Central government in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a release, the “Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for WHO’s important role in facilitating a coordinated global response to the Covid-19 pandemic. He also noted the need to not lose sight of the battle against other diseases…”

Ghebreyesus “…especially appreciated India’s domestic initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat scheme and India’s campaign against Tuberculosis. He said India had an important role to play in global health issues,” the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed the value of traditional medicine systems, especially in enhancing wellness and immunity among the global population. “They agreed on the need for integrating traditional medicine solutions into modern medical practice… and for careful scientific validation of time-tested traditional medicine products and practices,” the statement stated.

Saying that the potential of traditional medicine systems had not received it’s share of limelight so far, Ghebreyesus said the WHO was actively working to encourage research in this area, the release said.

Modi and Ghebreyesus also spoke on collaboration for countering the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In this context, the Director General strongly appreciated PM Modi’s unequivocal commitment to deploy India’s capacities as a leading manufacturer of vaccines and pharmaceuticals…” the statement said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.