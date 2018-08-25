Happy Onam: PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee wish nation on occasion, Pinarayi assures better future for Kerala

Follow Us:
Saturday, August 25, 2018
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 25, 2018 1:07:09 pm
onam 2018, onam malayalam, Kerala Onam, Onam pookalam, Onam festival, Happy onam, Onam wishes, Onam festival 2018, sadya, memories, significance, celebration, festival, mahabali, kasavu, indian express, indian express news. More than anything, it is the spirit of Onam that is the most celebrated. (Source: FilePhoto)

On the occasion of Onam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday expressed hope that the auspicious harvest festival will give further strength to the people of flood-battered Kerala in the times to come. Commenting on the devastation to life and property caused by floods, PM Modi added that the entire country stands behind the state during its difficult times. “May this Onam give further strength to the people of Kerala to overcome the adversities they have been facing for the past few days,” he wrote on Twitter.

He added that people of India should pray for the happiness and prosperity of its citizens as the state witnessed the worst floods in a century.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also took to Twitter to wish Malayalees a Happy Onam. She wrote, “Wishing my Malayalee brothers and sisters a #HappyOnam.”

She added, “We are sure you will overcome the pain of the destruction caused by the devastating #KeralaFloods and prepare for a bountiful harvest next year.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too greeted the nation and wrote: “Our society is the one who faces the difficulties. We will survive toxic substances that we are facing today. Tomorrow we will make good memories. For all the Malayalees all over the world.”

Although the celebrations in Kerala remains cancelled, the festive fervour in the state is replaced by determination to restore lives, as Vijayan assures a better tomorrow.

