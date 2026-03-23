From Strait of Hormuz to dialogue and diplomacy: 5 takeaways from PM Modi’s Lok Sabha speech on West Asia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday addressed the Lok Sabha on the current West Asia conflict, outlining key aspects of the escalating crisis and India’s position on the issue.

With the West Asia conflict in its fourth week, PM Modi’s statement in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament had five important diplomatic takeaways.

First, he said the situation in West Asia is “concerning”, and the fact that he chose Parliament as the platform reflects its seriousness and its impact on people’s lives. He added that the crisis has been ongoing for “more than three weeks,” and its prolonged duration has put pressure on supply chains.

Second, he drew attention to the economic impact of the war, which is adversely impacting several countries and people’s lives, and underlined that India has “extensive trade relations” with “countries at war and affected by war”, which essentially covers the nations in West Asia and the Gulf.

In this context, he also flagged the Strait of Hormuz, noting that the region affected by the conflict is a key trade route for India. He described any closure of the Strait of Hormuz as “unacceptable,” given its importance as a narrow but critical channel through which about one-fifth of the world’s energy supply passes.

PM Modi pointed out that India imports 60 per cent of its LPG requirements and, due to uncertain supply, the government is prioritising domestic production. His concern indicates the political priority given to the situation due to the upcoming Assembly elections in states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. His comments show that energy security has been intertwined with political outcomes in the domestic political arena.

Third, he talked about Indians affected by the war, including the Indian diaspora in the region and the seafarers stranded and affected in the Strait of Hormuz. About one crore people live and work in the Gulf countries, and they are usually the breadwinners of their families from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal, among other states.

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Among the commercial ships that sail in these seas, the number of Indian crew members is also very high. There are about 700 Indian seafarers on about 22 ships that are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz.

For these reasons, India’s concerns are naturally greater.

Fourth, he flagged the issue of diplomacy and urged all parties to resolve this crisis at the earliest.

He said he has spoken to all the major leaders from the region, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain, among others, twice and stated that India has always raised its voice for peace in the interest of humanity. Dialogue and diplomacy are the solutions to this problem, he said, echoing India’s calls during the Russia-Ukraine war.

By articulating efforts to reduce tensions and end this conflict, Modi highlighted that the crisis is not in humanity’s interest. India’s effort is to encourage all parties to swiftly pursue a peaceful resolution.

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Fifth, Modi’s silence on the condemnation of attacks by the US and Israel is also part of the diplomatic signalling that India is pragmatic in its approach to secure its interests, without offending the major players in the region.

While India’s silence on the condemnation or expression of condolences for the Iranian supreme leader has been noticed by many, including those in Tehran, the PM’s statement is aimed at a diplomatic tightrope walk and trying to get Parliament and the political class behind the government’s approach.

It was for this reason that he called for a “unanimous and united voice from India’s Parliament on this crisis reaches the world”.