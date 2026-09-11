PM Modi: We invite France and the world to be co-travellers in India’s next space frontier

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi Thursday extended ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ to the domain of space, inviting France and the world to be co-travellers in India’s next space frontier.

The PM said France has always been a trusted partner since the inception of the Indian space programme at Thumba in the 1960s. “Today, our cooperation spans Earth observation and advanced technologies, uniting scientific excellence with human purpose. We invite France and the world to be co-travellers in India’s next space frontier,” he said in his video address at the International Space Summit held in Paris.

The PM thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for inviting him to the summit. “Let the Space Summit in Paris send a clear message: we will explore together, innovate together and protect space together, for all humanity, and for generations to come,” he said.