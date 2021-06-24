Toycathon Grand Finale: PM Modi urges people to be ‘vocal for local toys’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to be “vocal for local toys” while interacting with the participants at the Toycathon 2021 via video conferencing, news agency PTI reported.

“Global toy market is worth nearly $100 billion. Of which, India contributes only around $1.5 billion,” he said. “Today, we import around 80 per cent of our toys from abroad. Which means crores of rupees of the country are going abroad on them. It is very important to change this situation,” Modi added.

Emphasising on the importance of toys, the prime minister suggested “we should focus on developing games, which present every aspect of Indianness in interesting, interactive ways”. If the child’s family is his or her first school, then toys are the first book and the first friends, he said.

Toycathon 2021 was a joint initiative by the Ministry of Education, WCD Ministry, MSME Ministry, DPIIT, Textile Ministry, I&B Ministry and AICTE, held on January 5 to crowd-source innovative toys and games ideas.

Around 1.2 lakh participants from across India registered and submitted more than 17,000 ideas. Of these, as many as 1,567 ideas had been selected for the three-day Toycathon grand finale, which is being held from June 22-24.

Some of the ideas included Team Eyecognito’s Aura AI, which gamifies the ancient art of Yoga using VR and AR technology. Another team, Heritage Race, presented a game which creates a virtual environment where the participant can cycle through the heritage paths such as Taj Mahal while using a steady cycling machine at home.

Students of Delhi Public School, Miyapur, Hyderabad, came up with Kreedavyuh, a board game that combines concepts of modern and Vedic math for students of all ages and visually impaired students.