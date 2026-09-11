Less than two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to move from “endless war” to “end of war”, Prime Minister said that “dialogue and diplomacy was the way forward in resolving conflicts” and “India stood ready to assist in peace efforts”.

Putin, who spoke at the BRICS business forum, said, “We’re not against anyone. And what we are doing is not against anyone either. We are in favour of our interests, and we stand ready to work together with all of our partners, old ones and new ones, we are open to working with the whole world, and I’m confident that the Business Council has become the mechanism that gives an additional impetus to our trade and economic ties. It’ll help implement numerous projects in infrastructure, logistics, finance, technological cooperation, and elsewhere in order to intensify these activities.” While he spoke at the business forum, his message was political to the western countries.