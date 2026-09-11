PM Modi calls for ‘dialogue, diplomacy’; Putin says Russia ready to work with ‘whole world’ at BRICS forum

Putin said, "We’re not against anyone. And what we are doing is not against anyone either. We are in favour of our interests, and we stand ready to work together with all of our partners, old ones and new ones."

Written by: Shubhajit Roy
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Sep 11, 2026 06:49 PM IST
The bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their bilateral meet. (ANI Photo/ Image enhanced using AI)
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Less than two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to move from “endless war” to “end of war”, Prime Minister said that “dialogue and diplomacy was the way forward in resolving conflicts” and “India stood ready to assist in peace efforts”.

Putin, who spoke at the BRICS business forum, said, “We’re not against anyone. And what we are doing is not against anyone either. We are in favour of our interests, and we stand ready to work together with all of our partners, old ones and new ones, we are open to working with the whole world, and I’m confident that the Business Council has become the mechanism that gives an additional impetus to our trade and economic ties. It’ll help implement numerous projects in infrastructure, logistics, finance, technological cooperation, and elsewhere in order to intensify these activities.” While he spoke at the business forum, his message was political to the western countries.

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Shubhajit Roy
Shubhajit Roy
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Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 27 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting and writing explainers and analysis on foreign affairs for about 19 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He won the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award, 2023, for the second time for his reporting of the Oct 7 attacks on Israel and the war in Gaza. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More

 

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