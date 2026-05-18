PM Modi visits iconic Afsluitdijk dam in Netherlands

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the iconic Dutch water management project Afsluitdijk – a 32-km dam and causeway.

Afsluitdijk is considered a global benchmark in flood control and land reclamation, protecting large parts of the Netherlands from the North Sea while enabling freshwater storage.

Modi was accompanied by Netherlands Prime Minister Rob Jetten. The visit came at a time when both the countries have signed Letter of Intent with regards to the Kalpasar Project in Gujarat. The Letter of Intent was signed between the Jal Shakti Ministry and the Netherlands’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management for technical cooperation.