PM Modi visits Dutch water management project Afsluitdijk as India, Netherlands sign Kalpasar pact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday visited the iconic Dutch water management project Afsluitdijk, a 32-kilometre-long dam and causeway that has become a global benchmark in flood control and land reclamation.

Modi was accompanied by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten. The visit came at a time when the two countries had signed a Letter of Intent with regard to the Kalpasar project in Gujarat. The Letter of Intent was signed between India’s Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Netherlands’ Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management for technical cooperation.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “The visit underscored the shared commitment of both nations to innovative water management solutions, climate resilience, and sustainable infrastructure.”