PM Modi visits church hit on Easter Sunday: Acts of terror cannot defeat Sri Lanka spirit

MORE THAN a month after the Easter Sunday terror attack rocked Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Colombo — the first foreign leader to visit the country after the suicide bombings — and paid tribute to the victims, saying “cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka”.

Advertising

Through Sunday’s meetings, Delhi also tried to maintain balance with the political leadership which has witnessed power struggle in the past eight months. Sources told The Indian Express that the effort was to reach out to all political sections, since the elections are due in December this year.

“I am confident Sri Lanka will rise again. Cowardly acts of terror cannot defeat the spirit of Sri Lanka. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka,” Modi tweeted as he began a packed one-day visit to the island nation.

Modi, who arrived in Colombo from the Maldives after a day-long visit, was received by Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Bandaranaike International Airport earlier in the day.

Advertising

Modi’s visit is part of his first foreign trip after re-election and is focused on the government’s Neighbourhood First policy. It is aimed at signalling a strong message of solidarity as Sri Lanka is struggling with a dent on its international image, which is likely to make a substantial impact on the foreign tourist inflows into Sri Lanka, and on the Sri Lankan economy at large.

Soon after landing, the Prime Minister headed to the St Anthony’s Church — one of the sites for the terrorist attack which claimed more than 250 lives on April 21. He tweeted, “Started the Sri Lanka visit by paying my respect at one of the sites of the horrific Easter Sunday Attack, St Anthony’s Shrine, Kochchikade. My heart goes out to the families of the victims and the injured.”

He met Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Leader of Opposition and former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and Tamil National Alliance delegation led by R Sampanthan during the brief visit.

While there was no separate bilateral meeting with Wickremesinghe, he received Modi and accompanied him to the church and also saw him off at the airport. Modi tweeted, “Had fruitful discussions with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Assured India’s full support to further strengthen bilateral development partnership including through people oriented projects in Sri Lanka.”

President Sirisena tweeted, “Thank you @narendramodi, for your brief, but highly productive visit to our country today, thus proving you are a true friend of ours. I highly appreciate and value your kind gesture, support and cooperation extended to Sri Lanka.”

The Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, “Leader of Opposition and former President @PresRajapaksa called on PM @narendramodi. Discussed steps to further strengthen wide ranging bilateral relations between the two countries.”

Sources said the meetings between Modi and the political leadership took place about six months ahead of the elections. And this is part of India’s outreach to all the major political players in the Lankan political arena. While his meeting with Sirisena was one-on-one, he also spent considerable time with Wickremesinghe.

The two Lankan leaders have had a testy relationship, after Sirisena tried to remove Wickremesinghe from the Prime Minister’s position and replace him with Rajapaksa, which was rejected by the apex court of Sri Lanka.

In such a politically volatile situation, the Indian leadership on Sunday tried to craft a fine balancing act with all the major players in the Sri Lankan political arena.

Later, while addressing the Indian community, Modi lauded the contribution of the Indian diaspora and said he and the Indian community overseas have the “same wavelength”. “There hasn’t been any complaint against the Indian community overseas. It’s a matter of pride,” he told to a cheering audience.

“There is a wavelength between the current government and the Indian diaspora.what the PM thinks, the Indian diaspora thinks in a similar fashion. That is our strength,” he said.

Modi, while addressing the Indian community at India House in Colombo, said India’s position in the world is getting stronger and a large part of that credit goes to Indian diaspora. He said, “Wherever I go, I am told about the successes and accomplishments of the Indian diaspora.”

Advertising

After his meetings in Sri Lanka, he returned to India in the afternoon.