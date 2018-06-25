PM Modi visits Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Ranjan Bhattacharya, the foster son-in-law of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his visit to All India Institute of Medical Sciences. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks to Ranjan Bhattacharya, the foster son-in-law of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his visit to All India Institute of Medical Sciences. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday.

Vajpayee was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection and chest congestion. Modi reached AIIMS around 9 pm and stayed at the hospital till 9.20 pm, sources at AIIMS said. According to doctors, Vajpayee is stable but still in ICU.

Modi had visited Vajpayee when he was admitted. Several leaders, including Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda and Congress president Rahul Gandhi have visited Vajpayee since June 11.

