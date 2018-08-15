PM Modi visits AIIMS to enquire about Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health condition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Source: ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at AIIMS, New Delhi. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to enquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The BJP stalwart was admitted in AIIMS on June 11, after he was diagnosed with kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection and low urine output, and is currently undergoing treatment at the premier institute.

Earlier this evening Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani also visited AIIMS to enquire about the health condition of the former prime minister. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national president Amit Shah on Saturday had also visited the medical institute.

The 93-year-old BJP leader is a diabetic patient and has only one functional kidney. He had also suffered a stroke in 2009 which weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.

Vajpayee had retracted from public life and restricted himself to his home ever since his health deteriorated considerably.

