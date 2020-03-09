Coronavirus scare: PM Modi’s visit to Bangladesh next week deferred, says MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. (File)

The Ministry of External Affairs said Monday that Prime Minister Modi would not travel to Bangladesh on March 17 after the Sheikh Hasina government deferred the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman after the country confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus last week. PM Modi was to attend the inaugural ceremony of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary.

“We have received formal notification from Bangladesh govt that a decision has been taken to defer the public events being organised to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Father of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on account of detection of cases of coronavirus in Bangladesh,” the MEA said.

While the main focus of PM Modi’s visit to Dhaka would have been the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman event, it was also reported that he would hold bilateral talks with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, Mujib’s daughter.

On March 6, protests were held in Dhaka against the Citizenship Amendment Act. One of the protesting outfits gave a call to form a nationwide human chain on March 12 and urged protesters to take to the streets carrying black flag, shoes, brooms and wearing shrouds.

On Sunday, Bangladesh announced the first confirmed coronavirus cases in the country after three people tested positive.

“The 17th March grand inaugural ceremony of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary at the National Parade Ground has been postponed after the first case of the coronavirus was reported in the country. Foreign heads of states and dignitaries invited for the proceedings will also not be coming on the day, but will arrive for the rescheduled event at a yet to be announced date,” a statement released by Bangladesh said on Sunday.

“The year-long programmes taken to celebrate the ‘Mujib Borsho’ have also been rearranged considering public health safety concerns,” the statement added.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Brussels to attend the India-EU summit was cancelled amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The summit was scheduled for March 13. “The two sides will now look to agree on a new summit date through mutual consultations. In the meantime, we will continue work on our joint agenda to make progress across all aspects of our relations,” the EU stated.

