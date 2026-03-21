PM’s Insta post goes viral: Who is the ‘young friend’ Modi met at his official residence?

A candid photograph shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Instagram has gone viral, drawing widespread attention online. The image shows the Prime Minister affectionately holding a young child at his official residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Captioned, “With a young friend who came to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg yesterday.” The post crossed one million likes within the first hour of being shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

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The child in the photograph has been identified as Neeom Aswin Krishna, also known as Omy. He is the son of social media influencer Diya Krishna and the grandson of Malayalam actor and BJP leader Krishnakumar. The interaction quickly gained traction after family members shared images and posts from the meeting on social media platforms.

Krishnakumar’s daughters — Ahaana Krishna, Diya, Ishaani, and Hansika — are known for their online presence, with Ahaana also active in films. The family, including Krishnakumar’s wife Sindhu Krishna, Diya’s husband Ashwin, and Omy, posed for photographs with the Prime Minister during the visit.

Ahaana Krishna described the meeting as “a deeply inspiring morning,” highlighting the Prime Minister’s warmth and engagement during their interaction. She noted that he patiently listened to their questions and engaged in genuine conversation, making the experience memorable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahaana Krishna (@ahaana_krishna)

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Diya Krishna also shared an emotional message alongside a photograph of the Prime Minister holding her son, calling it a “biggest fan moment” and expressing gratitude for the opportunity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diya Krishna (@_diyakrishna)

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Krishnakumar termed the interaction “divine” and extended his wishes for the Prime Minister’s long life and health, referring to him as a “Karma Yogi.”

The Krishnakumar family, known in Kerala for their social media presence, described the meeting as a personal and memorable experience.