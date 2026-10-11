‘Governments kept changing, my resolve to help Tamil Nadu unbroken’: PM Modi shares dais with Vijay

Promising Central support to help Tamil Nadu reach “new heights” on what he called a “historic day”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in the state, including the first operational stretch of Chennai Metro Rail’s Phase II.

“We want to build a Tamil Nadu that continuously reaches new heights… Whatever help is required from the Centre, we stand with you with complete commitment,” Modi said during an event at IIT Madras.

Recalling his dealings with successive state governments, Modi said that as Gujarat chief minister he had several opportunities to interact with Tamil Nadu chief ministers M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, and as Prime Minister with Jayalalithaa, O Panneerselvam, Edappadi K Palaniswami and M K Stalin.

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“Governments kept changing, but my resolve for the development of Tamil Nadu and service of its people always remained unbroken… Today, with the same resolve, together with Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, we are taking forward this journey of Tamil Nadu’s development,” the Prime Minister said.

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The projects, he said, would make daily travel easier, strengthen industry and trade and “create jobs for young people across Tamil Nadu”.

Vijay, who shared a dais with the Prime Minister for the first time in a major government event, sought Central approval for a series of Metro, highway, high-speed rail and water projects.

Welcoming the Prime Minister, Vijay said his government was seeking to provide a “corruption-free and transparent administration, rooted in social justice” while pursuing inclusive development in education, healthcare, agriculture, fisheries and the larger economy.

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“Strong states make strong India. When the Union government and state government work together, its benefits should directly reflect in the lives of the people,” he said.

Tamil Nadu, he said, was working towards becoming a 1.5-trillion USD economy by 2036, with an emphasis on “Innovation, Investment and Infrastructure,” while ensuring that growth extended beyond Chennai to every district.

Most of Vijay’s speech was marked by requests to the Centre. He sought approval for about 65 km of Chennai Metro Phase III, covering Airport-Kilambakkam, Poonamallee-Sriperumbudur/ Sunguvarchatram and Koyambedu-Pattabiram. He asked Modi to reconsider Metro proposals for Coimbatore and Madurai, and sought approval for an interstate Metro connection linking Hosur with Bengaluru.

Vijay also welcomed the high-speed rail corridors connecting Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai announced in the 2026 Union Budget, while reiterating Tamil Nadu’s request for extensions from Chennai to Kanyakumari and Coimbatore.

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The Chief Minister’s requests for highways included six-laning the Chengalpattu-Trichy section of GST Road; stretches connecting Trichy, Panchapur, Jayamkondam and Karur; and the Karur-Coimbatore route, besides an elevated corridor from Madhavaram to Sholavaram.

Vijay asked the Centre to prioritise the Godavari-Cauvery river-linking proposal as a national project and act on Tamil Nadu’s request to use Tamil as the principal language in proceedings of the Madras High Court. He also sought the release, “without any conditionalities,” of Rs 510 crore that he said was due to Tamil Nadu from the Central share of funds.

Earlier, Modi arrived at the Chennai airport shortly after 11 am, where Vijay received him with a shawl and bouquet. Their first stop was Porur Bypass Metro station. After 12 pm, Modi and Vijay, along with Governor Rajendra Arlekar, flagged off the first train on the 14.64-km Poonamallee Bypass-Vadapalani section of Chennai Metro Rail Phase II, and travelled from Porur Bypass to Poonamallee and back.

Vijay said Chennai already had 54 km of operational Metro under Phase I, and that Phase II was under construction. Passenger operations on the new stretch began later Sunday.

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Modi placed the expansion within the rapid growth of Metro systems nationally. “In 2014, Metro ran in only five cities in the country. Today, Metro services are operated in 25 cities,” the Prime Minister said.

The country’s Metro network had grown from around 250 km in 2014 to more than 1,100 km, Modi said. The expansion in Chennai was intended to make travel easier for “ordinary people,” working families, students and senior citizens, he said.

After the Metro journey, Modi visited the Jalakandeshwarar temple and the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre before attending the government function at IIT Madras. Governor Arlekar and Vijay accompanied him on these visits.

Referring to these visits in his speech, Modi said: “From temple to Metro, these experiences of Tamil Nadu, this is the spirit of today’s India.”