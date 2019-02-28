Opposition criticises PM Modi’s video conference: ‘Betrayal of national sentiments’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone his video-conference with the BJP workers, saying the nation should spend all its time and energy to safely bring back the IAF pilot who was captured by Pakistan after an air combat Wednesday.

I wud urge the PM to postpone this. At this moment, we as a nation, need to spend all our energies and time to get the IAF pilot back safely andto sternly deal wid Pak. https://t.co/HKgBeqSe8a — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 28, 2019

Modi is slated to have a direct dialogue through a video conference with BJP workers at noon today under BJP’s “Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot”.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, too, alleged that the Prime Minister was “hell-bent on creating a video conference record” when the entire country was praying for the return of its braveheart pilot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “misplaced priorities” and that he was “desperate only for re-election,” he added.

BSP chief Mayawati termed the Modi’s video conference as “ridiculous and betrayal of national sentiments” amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

Criticising the Modi government, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, ” The Bjp only knows the politics of distraction, lies, branding and marketing.”

Even when our pilot is missing, everything — even national security — is seen through the lens of public relations and votes. The BJP only knows the politics of distraction, lies, branding and marketing. Those who worship power will only be consumed by it. #BringHimHome — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 28, 2019

Twenty-one opposition parties expressed “deep anguish” over what they alleged was “blatant politicisation” of the sacrifices of armed forces and urged the government to take the nation into confidence on all measures to protect India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistan after an air combat Wednesday during which the two sides said they shot down each other’s warplanes that followed an unsuccessful attempt to target Indian military installations in retaliatory strikes that sparked fears of war. IAF sources identified the pilot as Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman.