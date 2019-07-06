PM Modi to launch BJP’s membership drive in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Saturday visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to launch the BJP’s countrywide membership drive. He will address around 5,000 party workers at Deendayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre in Bada Lalpur.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said the drive will strengthen the BJP. “On the Jayanti of our inspiration, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the @BJP4India Membership Drive will begin. I will be joining the programme in Kashi to mark the same. This drive will further connect people from all walks of life with the BJP family. It will strengthen our party,” he tweeted.

“At around 11:30 this morning, I will address the programme in Varanasi marking the launch of @BJP4India’s Membership Drive. During my speech, I will elaborate on my thoughts on the Budget and India’s growth trajectory in the coming years. Do watch,” he said in his latest tweet.

The Prime Minister also said he will unveil a statue of Lal Bahadur Shastri in the temple city. “I look forward to being in Varanasi tomorrow, where I will take part in various programmes. The first programme is the unveiling of the great Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji’s statue at the airport. This will be followed by the programme marking the launch of a tree-plantation drive,” he tweeted.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the Virtual Museum at Man Mahal which is situated near Dashashwamedh Ghat. “Tomorrow afternoon in Varanasi, I will visit the Virtual Museum at Man Mahal. Situated near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat, this is a cultural landmark of the city. It showcases aspects of our great cultural heritage,” he said in another tweet.

The prime minister will also launch a tree-plantation campaign, “Anand Kanan”, in the city.

It will be Modi’s second visit to the constituency after winning the Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi had visited his constituency on May 27 to thank people for keeping faith in his government.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik will receive the prime minister at the Varanasi airport, along with BJP working president J P Nadda and Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.