PM Modi to launch vaccine drive, first list up

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi will launch the start of the Covid-19 vaccination drive Saturday, connecting with 3,006 vaccination sites across the country via video-conferencing.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Modi will address the sites, where over three crore priority groups will be vaccinated over the next few months, at 10.30 am. “Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day,” the government said.

Senior Health Ministry officials said the beneficiary list for the first day has already been uploaded on the Co-WIN platform. “The vaccination session is from 9 am to 5 pm. Whoever comes till 5 pm will be vaccinated even after 5 pm, just like how it happens in elections,” an official said.

“Since the bulk registration of healthcare workers has already taken place, they need not individually register. States have been told to ensure that the session sites, including the list of vaccinators and beneficiaries, is ready two days prior to each vaccination round. Therefore, for Day 1, states have finalised the beneficiary list,” the official added.

Sources said that the request by Jammu & Kashmir and Chhattisgarh to provide an offline mechanism to upload real-time data, given their remote locations where Internet connectivity is not strong, has been approved and a system for the same shared. “However, directions have been given that the upload of the offline data be done the same day to ensure that people are not missed,” an official said.

The government has also created a dedicated 24X7 helpline number — 1075 — to address queries related to the vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software.

The Health Ministry also announced that the next National Polio Immunisation Day has been rescheduled to January 31, from January 17, adding that this was in line with the policy that “Covid management and vaccination services as well as non-Covid essential health services proceed in tandem without adversely impacting each other”.