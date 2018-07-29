Modi in Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates: PM has made India an attractive destination for investors, says Rajnath Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Lucknow on Saturday, inaugurated 81 investment projects worth Rs 60,000 crore. This is Modi’s fifth visit in the past one month to Uttar Pradesh, a state crucial to the BJP’s prospects ahead of next year’s general elections. The projects were pledged to the state during the UP Investor’s Summit in February.
On Saturday, Modi laid the foundation stones and inaugurated 99 urban development projects for Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 3,897 crore. He also gave away different awards on the occasion to mark three years of the government's flagship programmes.
Projects worth Rs 50,000 crore are in the pipeline. These projects will also soon be inaugurated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the UP Investors Summit in February, where MoUs worth Rs 4.68 lakh crore was signed. In just five months, we are inaugurating projects worth Rs 60,000 crore, says Yogi Adityanath. PM Modi inaugurates 81 investment projects worth Rs 60,000 crore.
Now, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is addressing the gathering. Adityanath says UP has improved its performance considerably with regards to ease of doing business. The CM says the Purvanchal expressway and the Bundelkhand expressway will improve connectivity in the state. The six-lane Purvanchal expressway, connecting Lucknow to Ghazipur, was inaugurated by PM Modi earlier in the month.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh comes to the podium to address the gathering. Singh thanks Modi for giving so much for the state. "PM Modi has made India an attractive destination for investors," says Rajnath Singh. The Home Minister, who is an MP from Lucknow, says UP has a lot of potential and it should be exploited.
Earlier this month, Modi visited his parliamentary Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, Azamgarh and Mirzapur of Uttar Pradesh, besides Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar). He had visited Sant Kabir Nagar on June 28. Commenting on the frequent visits of the PM to Uttar Pradesh, senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said, "This is just the beginning. As elections approach, he will have to come here on a daily basis."
SP MLC Rajpal Kashyap alleged the Yogi government in UP and the Modi government at the Centre were engaged in a propaganda before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to drum up support for the BJP. "The two governments have done nothing for the people and voters in UP are looking for a chance to bring about a change in governance," he claimed.
The Yogi Adityanath government has claimed the projects to be launched at the ground-breaking ceremony will create about 2.1 lakh jobs. Arrangements have been made for the live telecast of the ceremony at all the district headquarters. UP ministers have been asked to be present in the districts under their charge, and MPs and MLAs have also been instructed to attend district-level programmes along with local industry leaders.
Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has taken a subtle dig at the BJP-ruled state government. Posting a video on Twitter, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party reminded BJP of ten promises it made in its manifesto like instant ambulance services and women safety.
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani is addressing the event now.
Addressing an event on Saturday in Lucknow, PM Modi said he was a “garbeebon ka bhagidar (collaborator in the sufferings of the poor)” and was well aware of the struggles of poverty as he had experienced it. The PM's remarks comes a week after Congress president Rahul Gandhi called him a “bhagidar (collaborator)” in connection with the Rafale deal. Speaking at the ‘Transforming Urban Landscape’ event, Modi said his government was bound to build a system for future generations where life was based on 5 Es – ease of living, education, employment, economy and entertainment. “By 2022, my government will ensure that everyone has a house,” Modi said. Read the full report here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Lucknow. At the airport, he was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Meanwhile, UP BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey on Sunday claimed that for the first time in the state projects worth more than Rs 60,000 crore projects were being inaugurated.
On Saturday, PM Modi also laid the foundation stones as well as inaugurated 99 urban development projects for Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 3,897 crore. He also transferred funds into the accounts of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna beneficiaries through direct online transfer. He also gave away different awards on the occasion to mark three years of the government's flagship programmes. While Pune, Hyderabad and Indore were given awards for issuing Municipal bonds, Pune was awarded for bringing the best project under Smart City mission.
The Prime Minister arrived in Lucknow on Saturday to mark the three-year anniversary of his government’s flagship urban development schemes — AMRUT, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and Smart Cities mission. He was the chief guest at the ‘Transforming Urban Landscape’ event.
Welcome to our live blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and attend ground-breaking ceremony of projects worth Rs 60,000 crore today at 12 noon. He will also address a public meeting at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. This is the PM's fifth visit to Uttar Pradesh in the past one month.