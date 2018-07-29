Modi in Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates: PM has made India an attractive destination for investors, says Rajnath Singh

Modi in Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Home Minister Rajnath Singh at Lucknow airport on Sunday. (Source: BJP/Twitter) Modi in Uttar Pradesh LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Home Minister Rajnath Singh at Lucknow airport on Sunday. (Source: BJP/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Lucknow on Saturday, inaugurated 81 investment projects worth Rs 60,000 crore. This is Modi’s fifth visit in the past one month to Uttar Pradesh, a state crucial to the BJP’s prospects ahead of next year’s general elections. The projects were pledged to the state during the UP Investor’s Summit in February.

Eighty industrialists, including major firms such as Birla, Reliance and Adani, are attended the ceremony alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. On Saturday, Modi laid the foundation stones and inaugurated 99 urban development projects for Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 3,897 crore. He also gave away different awards on the occasion to mark three years of the government’s flagship programmes.