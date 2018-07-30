PM Modi using ‘theatrics’ to evade questions on Rafale deal: Congress

Congress president Rahul Gandhi outside the Parliament. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Congress president Rahul Gandhi outside the Parliament. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was not afraid of being seen alongside industrialists unlike others, Congress on Monday slammed him saying he was indulging in ‘theatrics’ to skip questions on Rafale deal.

Taking a swipe at Modi, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar said that he has been using theatrics to say that he is a ‘bhagidar’ but has evaded answering the questions. “When he has been exposed on the Rafale deal, he used all the possible theatrics to say that he is a ‘bhagidar’ but has evaded answering the questions raised,” Babbar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Stating that Rahul Gandhi has exposed the Centre over the Rafale deal, Babbar said that the question still remains as to why the Rafale deal was snatched from the HAL, which is a government undertaking, and handed over to a private company floated just 15 days before by someone with no experience even of the bicycle business.

Just a day before, PM Modi had targetted the Congress and the UPA government while addressing businessmen and industrialists in the UP Investors Summit, saying SP leader Amar Singh could give details of what all was done during the rule of the previous governments. Reacting to Modi’s reference of Amar Singh, Babbar said, “A ‘bimar bechara’ (unwell and helpless person) was presented as a witness before industrialists who had gathered for an event here.”

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that Modi’s “minions” are threatening journalists not to report on the “Rafale Scam”. “Supreme leader’s minions are now sending threatening messages to journalists reporting on the Rafale Scam asking them to “back off or else…” Rahul tweeted.

Supreme leader's minions are now sending threatening messages to journalists reporting on the #RafaleScam asking them to "back off or else…”. I'm really proud of the few brave press people who still have the guts to defend the truth and stand up to Mr 56. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 30, 2018

The opposition has been constantly attacking the Centre over issues related to job creation, Rafale deal and increasing cases of mob violence across the country.

