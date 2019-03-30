PM Modi using Abhinandan name violation of poll code: AAP to EC

The Aam Aadmi Party has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview to the news channel Republic Bharat.

In its complaint filed Friday, AAP alleged that Modi’s reference to Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman went against the EC’s advisory issued in 2013 as well as the Model Code of Conduct. The 2013 advisory says photographs of defence personnel should not be used for political campaigning. Earlier this month, Delhi BJP MLA O P Sharma was asked to take down two social media posts that used Abhinandan’s photograph. The AAP was also pulled up for using his photograph at a rally in Chandni Chowk.

“Although instructions are specifically for not using photographs of defence personnel, it also mentions that any reference made to the Armed Forces during the political campaign or otherwise would be seen as a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The PM, in his interview, made a reference to Abhinandan. Using his name in an interview for political gain is in complete violation of the Model Code of Conduct and the advisory specifically issued in this regard…BJP’s official Twitter handle also circulated it in order to gain political mileage,” the letter, sent by AAP’s legal cell, said.

ECI officials said they had received the complaint.