PM Modi urges people to hoist, display tricolour at home between Aug 13-15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to people to strengthen the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag in their homes between August 13-14.
In a series of tweets, he said this movement will deepen our connect with the tricolour and noted that it was on July 22 in 1947 that the national flag was adopted.
“Today, we recall the monumental courage and efforts of all those who dreamt of a flag for free India when we were fighting colonial rule. We reiterate our commitment to fulfil their vision and build the India of their dreams,” he said.
He added, “This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connect with the national flag.”
Modi also posted details of official communications leading to the adoption of tricolour as the national flag. He also posted a picture of the first tricolour unfurled by India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
The government has envisioned the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ (tricolour at every home) exercise in the run up to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.
