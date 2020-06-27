In PM’s list of 6: migrants, self-help group members and entrepreneurs

The PM received feedback from Tilakram, a resident of Rakhauna village in UP, regarding the benefits of government schemes the latter and his family is receiving. The PM received feedback from Tilakram, a resident of Rakhauna village in UP, regarding the benefits of government schemes the latter and his family is receiving.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to several people across six districts of Uttar Pradesh via video-conferencing on Friday, as part of the Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh initiative. Snippets from some of the conversations:

Bahraich

A beneficiary of the PM Awas Yojana, Tilakram, a resident of Rakhauna village (around 49 km from the district headquarters), blessed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the country for the rest of his life. The PM received feedback from Tilakram regarding the benefits of government schemes the latter and his family is receiving. Work on laying roof at his house was under way when the PM spoke to him. He expressed gratitude for the Rs 1.20 lakh given by the government. He told the PM that he used to stay in a hut and it used to be a struggle during rain. The PM told him to ensure that his children get an education.

Gorakhpur

Nagendra Prasad, a resident of Tikariya Khor village who used to work at a steel factory in Ahmedabad, had returned to his village on April 29 after the lockdown was announced. After completing his quarantine period, he took a loan of Rs 1 lakh from a Purvanchal Gramin Bank under the Mudra Yojana. He bought two buffaloes with that money and started business of supplying milk. He told the PM that he was making Rs 375 daily.

Gonda

The PM spoke to women working at a self-help group in Gonda district’s Kamlapur village. The PM praised the efforts of the head of the group, Vinita Pal. He also praised the work being done by the women and said it was “inspirational for others, too.” The group had established a nursery in the village during the lockdown. The move has helped them earn a substantial amount of money. The women were encouraged to work harder after speaking to the PM. The group’s women are becoming self-sufficient by also being involved in pisciculture, cultivation of flowers and vegetables.

Siddharthnagar

PM Modi spoke to a migrant worker, Qurban Ali, who used to work as a mason in Mumbai, in Kodra Grant village. The PM asked him what kind of work has Ali received as part of the state government’s initiative to provide employment to migrants who returned to the state. He told the PM that he is working as a mason in the construction of a public toilet in the village. Ali also thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the work he is doing to ensure employment for migrant workers.

Jalaun

The PM spoke to a migrant worker, Deepu, who used to work at an aluminum unit Hyderabad before he came back to the state owing to the lockdown. He told the PM that he has been provided employment in the construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway. He expressed satisfaction over the money he is earning through the construction work.

Sant Kabir Nagar

The PM spoke to two self-employed persons in the district and urged them to pay their loan installments on time. He expressed happiness that the two entrepreneurs have helped in providing migrant workers employment. He spoke to Amrendra Kumar Rai, who owns a food production unit in the district and had taken a loan of Rs 25 lakh and has employed 12 migrant workers. He also spoke to hosiery unit owner Ramchandra Verma, who took a loan of Rs 11 lakh.

