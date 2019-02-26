PM Modi unveils ‘world’s largest Bhagavad Gita’ at Delhi’s ISKCON temple

A giant Bhagavad Gita, running into 670 pages and weighing about 800 kgs, was unveiled Tuesday at Delhi’s ISKCON temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dubbed as the ‘Astounding Bhagavad Gita’, the giant scripture measures 2.8×2 metres and has been stated as the “largest principle sacred text ever to be printed,” according to ISCKON. “With an artistic touch of 18 exquisite paintings and an innovative elegant layout, the book has been printed in Milan, Italy, on YUPO synthetic paper so as to make it untearable and waterproof,” the ISKCON said.

Modi termed the Bhagavad Gita as the “largest manual for human beings” and claimed that the holy book has solutions to all problems one faces in life.

“If you are a student and are having problems making decisions or you are head of the state or someone longing to attain moksha (salvation),” Modi said while addressing a gathering at the temple.

In a cryptic message referring to the air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force on the terror camps of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot earlier in the day, Modi further said that to the divine power is always with us to save the Earth from the enemies of humanity and his government has been striving to give out this message to the “evil spirits and demons”.

The Prime Minister had boarded a metro from Khan Market to reach ISKCON temple in south Delhi’s East of Kailash. On board the metro, he was seen interacting with commuters as well.

Heavy security was deployed in and around the venue.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is a worldwide confederation of more than 400 temples and runs 100 vegetarian restaurants and a wide variety of community-serving projects.