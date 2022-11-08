scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

PM Modi unveils logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency

India will assume the presidency of the powerful grouping from current chair Indonesia on December 1.

PM Modi unveiling the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency. (Twitter screengrab/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 Presidency on Tuesday.

Addressing the event virtually, PM Modi congratulated the countrymen on the historic occasion of India’s G20 Presidency. “‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ is the signature of India’s compassion to the world. The lotus portrays the cultural heritage and faith of India in bringing the world together,” he said.

“India is now about to take the leadership of G20; it’s a matter of great opportunity for India in its 75th year of Independence,” he said, and added that it is a matter of pride for all Indians and will bring greater glory for all the citizens of the country.”

Modi further said that all governments after Independence and the people of India contributed in their own way in taking India forward. “We have to move forward with new energy while taking along the world with us,” he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had Monday said the G20 presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance.

It said the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 presidency would reflect the country’s “message and overarching priorities” to the world.

India will assume the presidency of the powerful grouping from current chair Indonesia on December 1. The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union (EU).

The G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, more than 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-11-2022 at 05:11:31 pm
