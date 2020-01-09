PM Modi unlikely to launch Khelo India Youth Games in Assam

PM Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to inaugurate the third edition of Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati on January 10, with both state government officials and a top officer of the event stating they have not received any confirmation about his visit.

“We had invited the Prime Minister. Till now, no confirmation has come. But informally, we have been informed that he is not coming,” Khelo India Youth Games CEO, Avinash Joshi, said on Wednesday.

A senior state government official ruled out the possibility of Modi’s visit getting “cancelled”, as “there was no confirmation ever for a visit to cancel now”.

State BJP spokesperson Rupam Goswami was quoted by PTI, “There is no talk about the Prime Minister coming to Guwahati to inaugurate Khelo India. Sending an invitation to the PM is a formality. We have not received any confirmation from the PMO to our invitation.”

Opposition Congress, meanwhile, claimed that the PM cancelled his visit in view of the protests against citizenship law.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, general secretary of AASU, which is leading the anti-CAA protests in Assam and had earlier warned of protests if Modi visits Guwahati for the event, said, “The PM could not face democratic protest of the people of Assam. They (BJP leaders) are scared of the voice of the people.”

Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi, tweeted, “Prime Minister Modi cancels his second visit to Guwahati in two months. Clearly BJP does not want a repeat of the cancelled T-20 cricket match in Guwahati where the audience booed BJP CM Sarbananda Sonowal, FM Himanta Biswa Sarma…”

