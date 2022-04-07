Such bipartisanship augurs well for India at world stage: PM on Ukraine discussion in LS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the discussion on the situation in Ukraine in Lok Sabha, saying the rich level of debate illustrates there is bipartisanship on the matters of foreign policy which augurs well for India at the world stage.

A short duration discussion was held in the Lower House on ‘Situation in Ukraine’ on Tuesday with members of both the treasury and Opposition benches expressing their views over the matter and External Affairs Minister replied to the discussion on Wednesday.

Over the last few days Parliament has witnessed a healthy discussion on the situation in Ukraine and India’s efforts to bring back our citizens through Operation Ganga. I am grateful to all MP colleagues who enriched this discussion with their views. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2022

The rich level of debate and the constructive points illustrate how there is bipartisanship when it comes to matters of foreign policy, he said.

Modi said such bipartisanship augurs well for India at the world stage.

“It is our collective duty to care for the safety and well-being of our fellow citizens and the Government of India will leave no stone unturned to ensure our people do not face any troubles in adverse situations,” the prime minister said in a series of tweets.