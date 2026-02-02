Trump tariffs cut to 18%, PM Modi thanks US President on behalf of ‘1.4 billion people’

After US President Donald Trump on Monday announced lowering tariffs on Indian goods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the US President and said that “Made in India products” will now have a reduced tariff of 18%.
PM Modi, acknowledging his interaction with President Trump posted on X, “Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.”
The move comes months after Trump pressed India to cut its reliance on Russian oil. The US president earlier announced that India will also start to reduce its import taxes on US goods to zero and buy $500 billion worth of American products.
PM Modi further wrote, “When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.”