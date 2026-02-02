Trump tariffs cut to 18%, PM Modi thanks US President on behalf of ‘1.4 billion people’

President Donald Trump speaks as Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Washington. (AP Photo)

After US President Donald Trump on Monday announced lowering tariffs on Indian goods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the US President and said that “Made in India products” will now have a reduced tariff of 18%.

PM Modi, acknowledging his interaction with President Trump posted on X, “Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.”