Bajaj
Presents
Co-presented by
KIA Seltos
Associate Sponsor
SBI
skip to content
Weather
Trending

Trump tariffs cut to 18%, PM Modi thanks US President on behalf of ‘1.4 billion people’

PM Modi, acknowledging his interaction with President Trump posted on X, "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today."

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readFeb 2, 2026 11:32 PM IST First published on: Feb 2, 2026 at 11:32 PM IST
pm modi, trumpPresident Donald Trump speaks as Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Washington. (AP Photo)

After US President Donald Trump on Monday announced lowering tariffs on Indian goods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the US President and said that “Made in India products” will now have a reduced tariff of 18%.

PM Modi, acknowledging his interaction with President Trump posted on X, “Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.”

The move comes months after Trump pressed India to cut its reliance on Russian oil. The US president earlier announced that India will also start to reduce its import taxes on US goods to zero and buy $500 billion worth of American products.

PM Modi further wrote, “When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Loading Taboola...

Today’s ePaper

today epaper widget
Read today’s ePaper

Top story

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Trending
Weather
Edition
search
Install the Express App for
a better experience
Featured
Today's E-paper
Feb 02, 2026
Trending Topics
News
Multimedia
Follow Us