In PM Modi, Trump’s first face-to-face in 16 months, a handshake breaks ice

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 08:53 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met briefly Tuesday at the summit of the G7 leaders in Evian in eastern France. This was their first face-to-face encounter since their meeting at the White House in February 2025.
Modi and Trump will be meeting for a structured bilateral meeting Wednesday on the summit sidelines. India and US have been trying to repair ties that were severely strained in 2025 after Trump’s claims of mediation between India and Pakistan post Operation Sindoor and Washington’s decision to impose heavy tariffs on Delhi. The two countries are currently firming up a bilateral trade deal.
The G7 meeting is taking place at a time when the US and Iran have agreed on a deal to end the war in West Asia – the crisis and the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz has impacted global energy supplies and economy.
Modi is attending the working meeting of the G7, the partner countries, the World Bank and the African Development Bank on the theme ‘Forging new partnerships and rebuilding international solidarity’.
Officials said India’s presence at the G7 reflects its standing as a leading voice of the Global South and a key partner in addressing shared global challenges.
“This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South,” Modi had said in a statement before heading to France.
He is also scheduled to meet Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UAE’s President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Tuesday.
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In February, French President Emmanuel Macron had invited Modi to the G7 summit and to engage actively in preparatory discussions on global macroeconomic imbalances and a new paradigm for international partnerships and solidarity.