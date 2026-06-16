In PM Modi, Trump’s first face-to-face in 16 months, a handshake breaks ice

Prime Minister Narenda Modi shakes hands with US President Donald Trump before the plenary session at the G7 summit. (AP Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump met briefly Tuesday at the summit of the G7 leaders in Evian in eastern France. This was their first face-to-face encounter since their meeting at the White House in February 2025.

Modi and Trump will be meeting for a structured bilateral meeting Wednesday on the summit sidelines. India and US have been trying to repair ties that were severely strained in 2025 after Trump’s claims of mediation between India and Pakistan post Operation Sindoor and Washington’s decision to impose heavy tariffs on Delhi. The two countries are currently firming up a bilateral trade deal.