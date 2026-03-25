PM Modi told Trump to end war… India not a dalal nation (on Pak role): Govt

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 25, 2026 09:01 PM IST
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress MPs Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dharmendra Yadav and others leave after the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the ongoing West Asia crisis (PTI)
A day after US President Donald Trump called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the situation in West Asia, the government Wednesday informed leaders of political parties that Modi made it clear to Trump that India “wants to see the war coming to an end” as it is “affecting everyone.”
When the Opposition leaders inquired if Pakistan’s role as a mediator between the US and Iran was a setback for India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was quoted as having said that this was not new as Pakistan had been playing that role since 1981.He was also quoted having said that India cannot be “a dalal nation” running after countries and asking if its services were needed.
Jaishankar, according to some present at the meeting, also pointed out that if this was seen as a failure of India’s foreign policy now, it was a failure earlier as well.
The government also assured the Opposition that India had adequate stock of oil and gas and that there was no need for panic.
With the war in West Asia and the government’s response on various developments, including the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the sinking of an Iranian ship in the Indian Ocean, dividing the political class, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the all-party meeting in an attempt to forge a broad domestic political consensus on the matter. But the Opposition appeared unsatisfied with the government’s outreach with the Congress demanding a discussion in both the Houses of Parliament on the volatile situation and the government’s foreign policy approach.
Apart from Singh, the meeting was attended by seven ministers including Jaishankar, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Health Minister J P Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
At the outset, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri made a presentation on the developments in West Asia and the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz.
Story continues below this ad
Asked about the conversation Modi had with Trump, Jaishankar told the meeting that Modi conveyed to Trump “we want to see the war coming to an end as it is affecting everyone.”
Manoj C G currently serves as the Chief of National Political Bureau at The Indian Express. A veteran journalist with a career spanning nearly two decades, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the publication's coverage of India's political landscape.
Experience & Career: Manoj has built a robust career in political journalism, marked by a transition from wire service reporting to in-depth newspaper analysis.
The Indian Express (2008 – Present): He joined the organization in 2008 and has risen to lead the National Political Bureau, overseeing key political coverage.
Press Trust of India (PTI): Prior to his tenure at The Indian Express, Manoj worked with India’s premier news agency, PTI, honing his skills in breaking news and accurate reporting.
Expertise & Focus Areas: As a seasoned political observer, Manoj focuses on the nuances of governance and party dynamics.
National Politics: extensive reporting on the central government, parliamentary affairs, and national elections.
Political Strategy: Deep analysis of party structures, coalition politics, and the shifting ideologies within the Indian political spectrum.
Bureau Leadership: directing a team of reporters to cover the most critical developments in the nation's capital.
Authoritativeness & Trust: Manoj’s authoritativeness is grounded in his nearly 20 years of field experience and his leadership role at a legacy newspaper. His long-standing association with The Indian Express underscores a reputation for consistency, editorial integrity, and rigorous reporting standards required of a Bureau Chief.
Find all stories by Manoj C G here. ... Read More