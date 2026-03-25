PM Modi told Trump to end war… India not a dalal nation (on Pak role): Govt

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress MPs Mukul Wasnik and Tariq Anwar, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dharmendra Yadav and others leave after the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the ongoing West Asia crisis (PTI)

A day after US President Donald Trump called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the situation in West Asia, the government Wednesday informed leaders of political parties that Modi made it clear to Trump that India “wants to see the war coming to an end” as it is “affecting everyone.”

When the Opposition leaders inquired if Pakistan’s role as a mediator between the US and Iran was a setback for India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was quoted as having said that this was not new as Pakistan had been playing that role since 1981.He was also quoted having said that India cannot be “a dalal nation” running after countries and asking if its services were needed.