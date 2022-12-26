scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

PM Modi pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh’s martyred sons

On the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes and recalled the courage of Guru Gobind Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes on Veer Baal Diwas. (File/PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh’s sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith.

Their martyrdom day is observed as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’.

Modi tweeted, “On Veer Baal Diwas, we recall the courage of the Sahibzades and Mata Gujri Ji. We also remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.” On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary on January 9 this year, the prime minister had announced that December 26 will be observed as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 11:04:39 am
