In ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, PM Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

During the address, PM Modi touched upon a range of issues, including rainwater harvesting, India's success in Commonwealth Games, environmental challenges, and conservation.

Written by: Vikas Pathak
1 min readUpdated: Jul 26, 2026 11:41 AM IST
Modi, CJPPM Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed radio program, "Mann Ki Baat".
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid his tributes to fallen soldiers on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. He was addressing his monthly radio program, “Mann Ki Baat”.

While speaking during the monthly address, PM Modi touched upon a range of issues, including rainwater harvesting, India’s success in Commonwealth Games, environmental challenges, and conservation.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi said that the days fills the countrymen with pride and “reminds us of extraordinary courage of our brave soldiers.”

“Indian soldiers dedicated everything they had to protect Mother India during Kargil war. I pay my tributes to all valiant soldiers,” PM Modi said.

He lauded the launch of Vikram 1, saying the launch of India’s first privately developed orbital rocket made the countrymen proud.

“Last Sunday, Vikram 1 was launched, and each countryman is proud. This was the first rocket launched by the private sector,” Modi said. “We have opened the space sector to the private sector for our youth.”

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Vikas Pathak
Vikas Pathak
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Vikas Pathak is deputy associate editor with The Indian Express and writes on national politics. He has over 17 years of experience, and has worked earlier with The Hindustan Times and The Hindu, among other publications. He has covered the national BJP, some key central ministries and Parliament for years, and has covered the 2009 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and many state assembly polls. He has interviewed many Union ministers and Chief Ministers. Vikas has taught as a full-time faculty member at Asian College of Journalism, Chennai; Symbiosis International University, Pune; Jio Institute, Navi Mumbai; and as a guest professor at Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. Vikas has authored a book, Contesting Nationalisms: Hinduism, Secularism and Untouchability in Colonial Punjab (Primus, 2018), which has been widely reviewed by top academic journals and leading newspapers. He did his PhD, M Phil and MA from JNU, New Delhi, was Student of the Year (2005-06) at ACJ and gold medalist from University Rajasthan College in Jaipur in graduation. He has been invited to top academic institutions like JNU, St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and IIT Delhi as a guest speaker/panellist. ... Read More

 

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