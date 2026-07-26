In ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, PM Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid his tributes to fallen soldiers on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. He was addressing his monthly radio program, “Mann Ki Baat”.

While speaking during the monthly address, PM Modi touched upon a range of issues, including rainwater harvesting, India’s success in Commonwealth Games, environmental challenges, and conservation.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, PM Modi said that the days fills the countrymen with pride and “reminds us of extraordinary courage of our brave soldiers.”

“Indian soldiers dedicated everything they had to protect Mother India during Kargil war. I pay my tributes to all valiant soldiers,” PM Modi said.