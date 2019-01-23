PM Modi to visit Surat: Revolving stage and a Dandi memorial await for him

The Prime Minister is all set to visit Surat again on January 30 to lay foundation stone for the expansion of Surat airport terminal building. He will also visit Dandi in neighbouring Navsari district to dedicate the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary.

The Prime Minister, who visited Surat last Saturday to dedicate the Armored System Complex built by L&T at Hazira, will also be addressing professionals at Surat indoor stadium for which his party, the BJP, is planning to erect a revolving stage.

Speaking about the PM’s visit, Sanjay Panigrahi, Director, Surat Airport, said, “Surat will get international flight on February 16 to Sharjah. There will be two international flights from Surat to Sharjah in a week, and from April 1 onwards it would be increased to three international flights in a week… The expansion work for the terminal building will be completed in the next two years.”

At present, the airport terminal building has an area of 8,000 square metres, and the government has approved funds for expansion of terminal building to 25,000 square metres.

BJP MLA from Majura, Harsh Sanghvi, who has given the charge of the PM’s event with professionals, said that they are planning to hold a grand event at the indoor stadium that has a seating capacity of 7,000 people.

“For the first time, we have erected a revolving stage on which PM Modi will stand and deliver his speech. The revolving stage will at a height height of 3 feet from the ground, and below the stage electric motors will be fixed to move it at a slow speed,” Sanghvi told The Indian Express.

“We will also launch a website for the event in couple of days. Those professionals interested to attend the event will have to fill up the form on the website, and after a screening process, seats will be confirmed to them. They have to bring their confirmation letter at the venue on the day of the event, only then entry passes will be issued to them,” he said, adding that they are meeting with members of associations of doctors, chartered accountants, engineers, architects, professors to inform them about the event.

Sources said that additional space will be created at the stadium for 1,800 more people. Four LED monitors will be fixed at different locations so that audience could watch and listen the Prime Minister speak.

At Dandi, the PM will dedicate to the nation the National Salt Satyagraha Memorial, comprising statues of 80 Satyagrahis who marched with Gandhi during the historic Dandi salt march.

“The project is funded jointly by the Gujarat government and the central government. The motive behind building such a memorial is to make the Dandi a tourist destination,” BJP MP from Navsari, C R Patil, said.