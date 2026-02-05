PM Modi to visit Malaysia this weekend, give ties a boost

Three months after he skipped the ASEAN leaders’ summit in Malaysia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Malaysia beginning Saturday to strengthen bilateral ties, especially in the areas of trade, investment, energy and maritime security.

It would be Modi’s third visit to Malaysia, and the first after the elevation of the India-Malaysia bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024. At the ASEAN leaders’ summit in Malaysia in October last year, he did not physically attend the summit, but had joined it online.

During the visit, he will hold discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the MEA said while announcing the February 7-8 trip.