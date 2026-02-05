PM Modi to visit Malaysia this weekend, give ties a boost

It would be Modi's third visit to Malaysia, and the first after the elevation of the India-Malaysia bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in August 2024.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 5, 2026 05:27 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Three months after he skipped the ASEAN leaders’ summit in Malaysia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Malaysia beginning Saturday to strengthen bilateral ties, especially in the areas of trade, investment, energy and maritime security.

During the visit, he will hold discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the MEA said while announcing the February 7-8 trip.

Modi will also interact with members of the Indian community, as well as industry and business representatives, it said. The 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum is also scheduled to be held coinciding with the visit of the Prime Minister. “India and Malaysia share long-standing bonds of friendship, based on historical, civilisational and cultural connections,” the MEA said.

“The relationship is further strengthened by the presence of a 2.9-million-strong Indian diaspora in Malaysia, the third largest in the world,” it said.

