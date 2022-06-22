scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read

PM Modi to visit Germany, UAE from June 26-28

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi will visit Germany from June 26 to June 27 to attend the G7 summit.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: June 22, 2022 5:30:28 pm
Modi to visit puneThe MEA said Modi will travel to the UAE from Germany on June 28.(Express file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a three-day visit to Germany and the United Arab Emirates beginning Sunday. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Modi will visit Germany from June 26 to June 27 to attend the G7 summit.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany at the invitation of Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, for the G7 Summit under the German Presidency on June 26 and 27,” the MEA said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said Modi will travel to the UAE from Germany on June 28. “After attending the G7 Summit, the prime minister will be traveling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 28 to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President, and Abu Dhabi ruler,” the MEA said.

Best of Express Premium
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...Premium
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...Premium
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...
Said-ul-Ajaib: Home to a 14th century Tughlaq chamberlain is now a cafe a...Premium
Said-ul-Ajaib: Home to a 14th century Tughlaq chamberlain is now a cafe a...
More Premium Stories >>

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 22: Latest News
Advertisement