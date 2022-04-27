PM Modi to visit Europe from May 2, will meet Scholz, Frederiksen, Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be going for an official visit to Germany, Denmark, and France from May 2 to May 4, in what will be his first trip abroad in 2022, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced Wednesday.

In Berlin, Modi will hold bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the two leaders will co-chair the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). The biennial IGC is a unique dialogue format that also sees the participation of several ministers from both sides. This will be the Prime Minister’s first IGC with Chancellor Scholz, and also the first such government-to-government consultations of the new German dispensation, which assumed office in December 2021.

“This visit will be an opportunity to enhance and intensify cooperation in a broad range of areas and for the two governments to exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest,” said the MEA in a statement.

During his visit, PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz would also jointly address a business event. He will also address and interact with the Indian community in Germany.

In 2021, India and Germany commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and have been strategic partners since 2000.

Modi will then travel to Copenhagen at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and also participate in the second India-Nordic Summit being hosted by Denmark. The bilateral component of the visit will include talks with PM Frederiksen as well as an audience with Queen Margrethe II.

“The Green Strategic Partnership was the first of its kind arrangement between India and Denmark. The visit would provide both sides an opportunity to review its progress, as well as examine ways to further expand our multifaceted cooperation,” the MEA said.

During the visit, he will also attend an India-Denmark Business Forum and address members of the Indian diaspora.

During the second India-Nordic Summit, Modi will also interact with other Nordic leaders, including Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir of Iceland, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden, and Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland.

“The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region,” the MEA said.

The first India-Nordic Summit took place in 2018 in Stockholm.

On his return journey on May 4, PM Modi will briefly stop over in Paris and meet French President Emmanuel Macron, who has just been re-elected. “India and France are celebrating 75 years of their diplomatic relations this year and the meeting between the two leaders will set a more ambitious agenda of the Strategic Partnership,” added the MEA statement.