scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

PM Narendra Modi to unveil new Naval Ensign during INS Vikrant’s commissioning in Kochi, ‘do away with colonial past’

The indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will be commissioned on Friday. It successfully completed the fourth and final phase of the sea trials last month. 

maruti suzuki, maruti new plant, narendra modi, Maruti-Suzuki’s plant gujarat, gujarat latest news, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsPrime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a new Naval Ensign. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a new Naval Ensign (Nishaan) “doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage” during the commissioning of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi, Kerala, on September 2.

A press statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Tuesday on Modi’s tour of Kerala and Karnataka said: “At 9:30 AM on 2nd September, Prime Minister will commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier as INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi… During the event, the Prime Minister will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage.”

Naval Ensign is a flag that naval ships or formations carry to denote their nationality. The current Indian Naval Ensign consists of a St George’s Cross — a red cross with a white background. In one corner of the cross, the flag of India was put during when the country attained freedom, replacing the Union Jack in that place.

The Indian Naval Ensign has changed multiple times since Independence. It was only in 2001 that the St George’s Cross was taken out and the Indian Navy’s crest was added to the opposite corner of the ensign. The cross was put back again in 2004 with the addition of the emblem of India at the intersection of the cross, officials said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

INS Vikrant, built at a cost of around Rs 20,000 crore, successfully completed the fourth and final phase of the sea trials last month. With the construction of ‘Vikrant’, India has joined a select group of nations having the niche capability to indigenously design and build an aircraft carrier.

The ship has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers.

Vikrant has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles. The aircraft carrier is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide and it has a height of 59 metres. Its keel was laid in 2009.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 04:07:42 pm
Next Story

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to be allowed at Bengaluru Idgah ground, Solicitor General tells SC

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

A look at the accused and the roles they played
Moosewala murder

A look at the accused and the roles they played

Rishi Kapoor to Salman Khan: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Rishi Kapoor to Salman Khan: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Karnataka: Seer seeks anticipatory bail in sexual assault case

Karnataka: Seer seeks anticipatory bail in sexual assault case

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Premium
Who is Muqtada al-Sadr, cleric whose supporters stormed Iraq's prez palace?

Who is Muqtada al-Sadr, cleric whose supporters stormed Iraq's prez palace?

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

La Trobe University re-launches PhD scholarship named after SRK

La Trobe University re-launches PhD scholarship named after SRK

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement