Sunday, December 05, 2021
PM Modi to unveil fertiliser factory, AIIMS and lab in Gorakhpur tomorrow

🔴 “The arrival of PM Modi on December 7 in Gorakhpur will fulfil the dreams of eastern UP that were neglected by the failures of the previous governments,” Adityanath said.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
December 6, 2021 2:22:01 am
Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi news, Yogi Adityanath, Yogi Adityanath news, Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Uttar Pradesh investment, Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur news, AIIMS, ICMR-RMRC lab, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAdityanath said Modi would inaugurate a fertiliser factory worth Rs 8,603 crore, an AIIMS that has been built at a cost of Rs 1,011 crore, and an ICMR-RMRC lab in Gorakhpur. (PTI/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 10,000 crore in eastern Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told reporters in Gorakhpur on Sunday.

Adityanath said Modi would inaugurate a fertiliser factory worth Rs 8,603 crore, an AIIMS that has been built at a cost of

Rs 1,011 crore, and an ICMR-RMRC lab in Gorakhpur.

“The arrival of PM Modi on December 7 in Gorakhpur will fulfil the dreams of eastern UP that were neglected by the failures of the previous governments,” Adityanath said, adding that that the three mega projects constitute the biggest investment so far in eastern UP.

“What was impossible for the opposition, PM Modi has made it possible. The prime minister has provided these projects for the welfare of farmers, women, youth, children and for the upliftment of the region,” he said.

