PM Modi to sound poll bugle in Jharkhand, launch pension schemes for farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to sound the poll bugle for the Jharkhand Assembly elections with the launch of ‘Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyaparik Mandhan Yojana’ and ‘Swarojgar’ pension schemes for farmers in Ranchi on Thursday. Elections are slated to take place later this year.

Advertising

Under the scheme, farmers between 18 and 40 years of age will be entitled to Rs 3,000 per month as pension after reaching 60.

Besides this, the Prime Minister will launch a similar pension — the ‘Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyaparik Mandhan Yojana’ and ‘Swarojgar’ pension schemes — under which beneficiaries between 18 and 40 years will get Rs 3,000 per month after completing 60 years of age.

Modi will also inaugurate the new Jharkhand Assembly building and a multi-nodal terminal at Sahibganj, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das had said on Tuesday.

Advertising

The multi-modal terminal was built by Inland Waterways Authority of India on River Ganga at Sahibganj. It will have a cargo storing capacity of 30 lakh tonne per year, a stockyard and parking and berthing space for two vessels, the chief minister said.

Direct and indirect employment for the local people will be generated in the multi-modal terminal, Das said.

The chief minister also said that Modi will lay foundation stones online for 462 Eklavya Model Schools across the country, of which 69 will be established in 13 of Jharkhand’s 24 districts.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation for a new building of Jharkhand Secretariat.

Governor Draupadi Murmu, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda, Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth and state Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh, among other cabinet ministers, are also expected to be present at the event.

(With PTI inputs)