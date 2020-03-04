PM Modi to skip Holi events over Coronavirus fear

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

With the fear of Coronavirus spreading across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday decided to skip Holi events this year to avoid mass gatherings. Ahead of the festival, PM Modi in a tweet said that experts across the world have advised reducing mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.

Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2020

BJP President JP Nadda also decided to cancel Holi celebrations. Urging everyone to stay safe, Nadda said, ” the world is battling COVID-19 Novel Corona Virus. The countries and medical fraternity are jointly making efforts to contain its spread. Keeping this in mind, this year, I will neither celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy.”

Six cases of coronavirus have been detected in India so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The government Tuesday announced that all international passengers to India will now have to submit self-declaration forms on arrival. Currently, passengers arriving via flights from 12 countries — Italy, Iran, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia — have to undergo compulsory screening at 21 airports.

