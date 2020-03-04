Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Must Read

PM Modi to skip Holi events over Coronavirus fear

PM Modi in a tweet said that experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 4, 2020 12:21:37 pm
Narendra Modi social media, Modi social media accounts, Modi twitter, Modi instagram, Modi quitting social media, indian express Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

With the fear of Coronavirus spreading across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday decided to skip Holi events this year to avoid mass gatherings. Ahead of the festival, PM Modi in a tweet said that experts across the world have advised reducing mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.

 

BJP President JP Nadda also decided to cancel Holi celebrations. Urging everyone to stay safe, Nadda said, ” the world is battling COVID-19 Novel Corona Virus. The countries and medical fraternity are jointly making efforts to contain its spread. Keeping this in mind, this year, I will neither celebrate Holi nor organise Holi Milan. Stay Safe, Stay Healthy.”

Six cases of coronavirus have been detected in India so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The government Tuesday announced that all international passengers to India will now have to submit self-declaration forms on arrival. Currently, passengers arriving via flights from 12 countries — Italy, Iran, China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Nepal, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia — have to undergo compulsory screening at 21 airports.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 04: Latest News

Advertisement