PM Modi to release book on Venkaiah Naidu’s year as Vice-President today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday release a book on the first year in office of Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. The book was slated to be released earlier but the function was postponed following the death of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The 245-page book, titled “Moving on…Moving Forward: A Year in Office”, with seven chapters deals with Naidu’s focussed engagement on four key issues — unrealised demographic dividend, need for an effective ecosystem for farmers to thrive, scientific advancements to better the life of people and public awareness about rich Indian heritage.

Naidu talks about his vision in the chapter ‘Retired from politics but not from public life’. Naidu was sworn in as Vice-President on August 11 last year. As Chairman, he records his disappointment over the first two sessions of the House he presided over.

