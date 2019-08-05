PM Modi to party MPs: Shun negativism, work with positive approach

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi on Sunday asked his party MPs to shun negativism and focus on Jan Bhagidhari and Jan Niti (people participation and people policy) overlooking politics.

“Negativism has occupied some significant space in our system which needs to be shunned,” the Prime Minister was quoted as saying by a minister who was present at the meeting. “He called upon the MPs to shun negativism and work with positive approach to achieve better out comes.”

The Prime Minister was also believed to have stressed on the importance of striking a coordination with every stakeholder in the political sphere and at one point also advised the MPs to pay attention to their health and other personal issues as well.

Modi was addressing the BJP MPs in the concluding session of two-day Abhyas Varga or training programme in the capital.

He asked the MPs to be part of solutions and utilise the schemes and technology for benefit of the people. “Don’t be pessimist and try to win over the people with your conduct and social initiatives,” he said, according to the minister.

In order to take benefits of various welfare schemes of the government to targeted sections of society, the BJP’s top brass has asked its ministers to hold monthly dinner meetings with party MPs and update them about the schemes.

Incidentally, the issue of Jammu & Kashmir did not figure during the last day of the meeting. In fact, BJP president Amit Shah, who was supposed to address a session, did not do so except a brief address during inauguration of the meeting. Shah was learnt to have spent considerable time in his office in the Parliament House complex where he held meetings with officials.

Earlier in the day, BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe held a session on how to hone their approach and attitude to be an effective parliamentarian. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too addressed the MPs about the BJP’s contribution to national politics. BJP Bengal unit chief and party MP Dilip Ghosh is also learnt to have made a presentation about the political situation in the state.

BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh addressed the party MPs about the relationship between party’s elected representatives and the party oganisation. Party general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Jain too addressed the party MPs about the ongoing membership drive and the role of individual MPs.