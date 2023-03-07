PM Modi to open national disaster risk reduction meet in Delhi

From land subsidence in Uttarakhand’s Joshimath to the earthquake in Turkey, the recent experiences in disaster management would be discussed at the the third session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (NPDRR) conference to be held in Delhi on March 10-11.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the conference where all stakeholders will share their knowledge and experiences and discuss the latest developments in disaster risk reduction.

“The NPDRR session will be attended by over 1,000 distinguished guests, including Union ministers, ministers of disaster management from states, parliamentarians, heads of specialised disaster management agencies, academicians, representatives from private sector organisations, media and civil society organisations,” an official said.

DG (NDRF) Atul Karwal said Commanding Officer Gurminder Singh of 2nd Battalion in Kolkata, who was heading the rescue operation in Turkey, will give his presentation at the conference. “We will share what have we learned from international deployment,” he said.