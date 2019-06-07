PM Modi to offer prayers at Guruvayur temple in Thrissur on Saturday

In his first visit to Kerala after getting re-elected as prime minister, Narendra Modi will offer prayers at the Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayur on Saturday. The centuries-old temple, located in Thrissur district, is one of the important places of Hindu worship in the state.

The prime minister is expected to land at the Naval air base in Kochi late Friday night, around 11 pm and proceed to the Ernakulam Guest House where he will spend the night. On Saturday morning, he will fly by chopper from the naval base airport to the helipad constructed near the Guruvayur temple. Along with offering prayers at the temple, Modi is also expected to perform a ‘thulabharam’ (a ritual with weighing scales) using lotus flowers. PM Modi has visited the temple in the past during his stint as the chief minister of Gujarat.

BJP Thrissur district president A Nagesh told indianexpress.com that PM Modi, after his temple visit, will address party workers at a programme at the Sree Krishna Higher Secondary School ground. “BJP workers of the Nattika, Guruvayur, Manalur and Kunnamkulam Assembly segments will participate in the programme,” he added.

While this is the first visit to a religious place after becoming the PM, in 2014 too, after coming to power for the first time, the prime minister had selected Thrissur for his first public programme in Kerala.

Post the BJP programme in Guruvayur, the prime minister will fly back to Kochi Saturday afternoon from where he will take off for the Maldives for the first bilateral trip of his second term.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also arriving in Kerala in the afternoon on a thanksgiving trip to his constituency of Wayanad. This is his first visit to the state and his parliamentary seat after the Lok Sabha elections, where he will be part of 15 receptions over three days.