PM Modi to meet India Inc, seek more investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reach out to top industry heads and CEOs in Mumbai on Tuesday at a time of macro-economic headwinds with rising oil prices and capital outflows and with private investment yet to pick up after a prolonged slowdown.

The Prime Minister will host a round table conference of industrialists and CEOs at Raj Bhavan when he visits the commercial capital on June 26 to attend the third annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), sources said. The meeting also comes in the backdrop of a negative buzz among a section of CEOs besides bankers against the recent arrest of top bankers and the state of PSU banks.

The latest RBI move to increase the key policy rate — Repo rate —by 25 basis points has not gone down well with Indian industry. The move will increase the cost of doing business and impact capital expenditure by India Inc, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) had warned. It also listed availability of credit as a worry with 11 banks under the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework of the RBI.

What is worrying many, especially in the government, is the slowdown in investment, private investment in particular. From a peak of 35.6 per cent in 2007, gross fixed capital formation to GDP — a measure of investment activity — slid to 26.4 per cent in 2017 while domestic savings too has fallen below 30 per cent compared to a high of 38.3 per cent in 2007. Earlier this year, Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian had said that India’s investment and savings slowdown was unusual and it has gone on for far too long.

Official sources said Modi will push business leaders to take risks and invest more in a bid to push his ‘New India 2022’ initiative. Industry circles say the only major reform measure the government has undertaken is the implementation of GST. Demonetisation gave a big blow to the industry, especially small and medium enterprises which have not fully recovered. The Modi government tried to revamp the land acquisition laws but backed out. On the other hand, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code implemented to tackle the ballooning NPAs and the RBI’s decision to scrap all loan restructuring schemes have created resentment among industrialists. “The current economic climate is expected to come up for discussion between the PM and industry leaders,” said an investment banker.

Asked about the difference between 2014, when the Modi regime kicked-off with a clear majority, and now, at a CII media conference recently, Kotak Mahindra Vice Chairman and MD Uday Kotak said the “macros” were working for benefit of the country, like lower oil prices, but the “micros” within the country were tough earlier. “The situation has reversed now, where the macros are getting tougher through surge in oil prices, rising protectionist tendencies in the world and hardening interest rates globally, but the micros are better,” he had said.

Rising crude prices, which have led to analysts cutting growth forecasts marginally, and protectionism have been listed as areas of concern by industry chambers. CII has forecast 7.3-7.7 per cent growth in 2018-19 and said it expects the growth to strengthen further in years to come. “This in spite of challenges in global economy, including hardening of interest rate regimes, volatility in oil prices, etc,” CII president Rakesh Bharti Mittal told the media recently.

