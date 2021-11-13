PM Modi to lead first Tribal Day celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations of the first-ever Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on November 15, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said on Friday.

According to Munda, Modi will take part in a mega event in Bhopal, wherein more than two lakh tribals will also join in. Before participating in the celebrations, Modi will virtually launch the Birsa Munda Freedom Fighter Museum at Ranchi, the minister said, adding that Modi will pay tribute to the statue of Birsa Munda in Parliament complex.

He said Birsa Munda is a prominent name among unsung tribal freedom fighters that the Centre wants to highlight. The programmes are part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a government initiative to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independent India. Munda said this is the first time that programmes will be organised on a large scale to pay tribute to tribal freedom fighters. The Birsa Munda museum has been built at a cost Rs 36 crore at Ranchi Jail, where the tribal leader died in 1900 during his incarceration, aged 25.

Over 85 tribal movements of pre-Independence have been identified and are being compiled, and over 200 tribal freedom fighters have been identified by different states, the minister said.