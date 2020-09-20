PM Modi to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects of over Rs 14,000 crore in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Two days after inaugurating various railway projects in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of nine highway projects worth Rs 14,258 crore in the election-bound state through video conferencing on Monday.

Modi will also inaugurate optical fibre internet services under which all the 45,945 villages of Bihar will be connected through optical fibre internet service.

The nine highway projects involve a road length of about 350 kilometres, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Saturday.

It said these roads would “enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in and around the state and movement of people and goods will also improve substantially, especially with the neighbouring States of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.”

In 2015, Modi had declared a special package for infrastructure development of Bihar. This included 75 projects worth Rs 54,700 crore, of which 13 projects have been completed, work is underway in 38 and others are in the Detailed Project Report/bidding/sanction stage.

With the completion of these projects, all rivers in Bihar will have bridges conforming to 21st-century specifications, and all major NHs will stand widened and strengthened, the said.

“Under the PM’s package, total number of bridges over river Ganga are going to be 17, with a lane capacity of 62. This way, on an average, there will be a bridge over rivers in the state at every 25 km,” it said.

The release said that Optical Fibre internet services is a prestigious project covering all 45,945 villages of Bihar which will enable a digital revolution to reach the farthest corner of the state.

“They will utilise this workforce to not only implement this project but also make it professionally run to provide Optical Fibre Internet Services for common citizens at every village of Bihar. The project would also entail implementation of one wi-fi and five free-of-cost connections to government Institutions like primary schools, anganwadi centres, Aasha workers and Jeevika Didi,” the release said.

