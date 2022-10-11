PM Modi to launch Mahakal Lok Corridor today

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the inauguration of the first phase of Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple expansion — Mahakal Lok Corridor — by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

From large TV screens for the live telecast of the event to oil lamps across the railings of the 600-metre-long Hari Phatak bridge that leads to the Mahakaleshwar temple, Ujjain is all decked up for the big event. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has called for Diwali-like celebrations across the state to mark the occasion.

The project — Mahakal Maharaj Mandir Parisar Vistar Yojna — is a comprehensive development plan for expansion, beautification and decongestion of the temple premises.

The first phase of the project entails development of Mahakal Lok Corridor with a visitor plaza having two entrances — Nandi Dwaar and Pinaki Dwaar. Facilities like ticketing kiosks will be there at the plaza, while a 900-metre-long pedestrian corridor has been built connecting Mahakal temple to 108 murals and 93 statues of Lord Shiva along the way.

The PM is expected to land in Indore at 5.30pm and then reach Ujjain in another helicopter where he will take part in the ‘sandhya aarti’ before inaugurating the corridor. After the unveiling, he, along with CM, will address an ‘aam sabha’ at nearby Karthikey ground.